BOSTON (CBS) — Young children are accidentally ingesting dangerous pills due to pills being taken out of their child-safe packaging, according to a study by the Journal of Pediatrics.
Researchers at Emory University studied calls to five poison centers regarding children five and under who had accidentally ingested pills. They found that more than half involved prescription medications that had been removed from the original child-safe packaging.
Parents and grandparents often remove pills from their original containers and put them in daily organizers or leave them out on a nightstand or kitchen counter to take later, allowing children easy access.
Many of the drugs were used to treat diabetes and heart conditions. These pills, if taken by a young child, even in small doses, can be incredibly dangerous.
Adults are encouraged to keep pills in safety containers both at home and when traveling.