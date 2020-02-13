BOSTON (CBS) – With President’s Day on Monday, it is a long weekend for most people. That means one extra day to enjoy the city and events around you. On our To Do List this weekend, a boat show, a run with sweet treats, and free entry to an esteemed art museum.
NEW ENGLAND BOAT SHOW
The New England Boat Show has a little something for everyone, with more than 700 boats on display and styles ranging from luxury yachts to sailboats. Once inside, guests can buy or just look at all of the boats. There are also casting and paddling classes, virtual reality games, and seminars. There are plenty of activities geared towards the little ones, like mini paddleboats and boat building.
https://www.newenglandboatshow.com/
When: February 8-16 (Hours Vary)
Where: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
Cost: Adults: $16, 12 and younger free
CUPCAKE RUN
Meanwhile, the 2020 Cupcake Run gets underway on Saturday, with a starting point at the Capital One Café on Boylston Street. After four miles along the Charles River, runners can treat themselves with sweets and cupcakes, which are handed out to all of the participants. It is free and open to the public—you just have to register online beforehand.
https://raceroster.com/events/2020/27437/2020-boston-cupcake-run
When: Saturday, February 15 (8am-10am)
Where: Capital One Café
Cost: Free with registration at link above
FREE MUSEUM ENTRY
On President’s Day, it’s Frank Hatch Free Day at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where—you guessed it—admission throughout the day is free. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. guests can enjoy art, music, performances, and activities. Admission is granted on a first come, first served basis and includes access to the entire museum, including special exhibits.
https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/event/frank-hatch-free-day-20200217#gref
When: February 17 (11am-4pm)
Where: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
Cost: Free