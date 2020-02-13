



BOSTON (CBS) — Last summer, despite a relationship of nearly 20 years, the Patriots and Nick Caserio appeared destined for a split. Things, however, can change.

On Wednesday evening, The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported that the director of player personnel had agreed to a contract extension to remain with the team. (Several reporters have also confirmed the news since it broke.) That’s the same Ben Volin who reported last June that Caserio “wants out” of New England.

Back then, the Patriots had filed a tampering charge against the Texans around the time that the team requested to interview Caserio for the vacant GM job in Houston. When the Texans withdrew their request, the Patriots dropped the tampering charge. But the belief was that Caserio would be leaving the Patriots after the 2019 season, when his contract was set to expire.

Now, though, whether it was due to a lack of available GM jobs or if it was simply a matter of business, Caserio is remaining with the only NFL team that’s ever employed him.

Caserio, 44, will enter his 20th season with the Patriots in 2020. He began his Patriots career as a personnel assistant in 2001, becoming an offensive coaching assistant in 2002, working in player personnel and a scout in 2003, and becoming the director of pro personnel in 2004.

After serving as the team’s wide receivers coach during the historic 2007 season, he became the director of player personnel in 2008, a role he’s held through this day.

Volin described Caserio’s unique position thusly: “He helps run drills at practice, speaks on the coaches’ headset from the press box during games, negotiates contracts, and runs the scouting departments and front office. Caserio has become a trusted voice in Belichick’s inner circle and an indispensable part of the operation.”