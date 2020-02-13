NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – Six explosions tore through a chemical manufacturing business in Newburyport early Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to PCI Synthesis on Opportunity Way around 4:30 a.m. after a fire alarm went off. When they arrived they said there were three explosions. Firefighters and overnight workers were evacuated from the building and then there were three more explosions.
Authorities said there are no immediate reports of any injuries. The blasts tore a hole in the roof.
Explosion tore a hole in the roof pic.twitter.com/zFuPhH3Xb5
— John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) February 13, 2020
There’s no word yet on what exploded or what caused the blasts. Firefighters have not been able to get back into the building yet.
Three nearby businesses have been closed for the day as a precaution.
Firefighters have declared it a “level 2 hazmat response” which means specialized resources have been brought in.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.