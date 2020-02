With Fourth Hat Trick And 41st Goal, David Pastrnak's Ceiling Keeps Getting HigherSuffice it to say, that quiet stretch is now over. And Pastrnak has his spot back at the top of the league.

Pastrnak Gets Hat Trick, Bruins Beat Canadiens 4-1David Pastrnak had his fourth hat trick of the season and the Boston Bruins rolled to their third straight win over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1 on Wednesday night.

MLB Institutes New Rules, Including Three-Batter Minimum For PitchersMajor League Baseball went ahead with its planned rules changes for this season, including the requirement a pitcher must face at least three batters or end the half-inning, unless he is hurt.

Mookie Betts Regards Boston Career As 'A Great Chapter In My Life For Sure'If Mookie Betts holds any negative feelings toward the way his tenure in Boston ended, he wasn't showing it on Wednesday.

Jaylen Brown's Message To His Doubters: 'I Didn't Peak At 21'When Jaylen Brown signed a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the Celtics in October, he knew what was coming. The fourth-year guard knew the expectations would go through the roof, and his doubters would get even louder than before.