Comments
NATICK (CBS) – A woman wrote a note to Natick Police, thanking them for saving her with narcan following a recent drug overdose. Thanks to the near-death experience, the woman said she is now five months sober.
“This makes it all worthwhile,” Natick Police said, sharing a photo of the woman’s note.
The woman said she overdosed in August and police saved her with CPR and narcan. She went to detox the next day.
“I got my life back,” she wrote.
As a result, the woman said she now can keep a steady job, got custody of her daughter back, improved her mental health, and is living with family members.
“Thank you guys for everything you do!” the unnamed woman wrote. “Keep up the hard work!”