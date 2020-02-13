Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — There continues to be concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus worldwide. Most health professionals say the best way to prevent the spread is good handwashing. But is that true?
According to researchers at MIT, only about 20% of people traveling through airports have clean hands. The rest are potentially contaminating every surface they touch.
By using detailed modeling, the researchers estimated that if we could improve handwashing in the world’s airports to include at least 60% of travelers, it could possibly slow the global spread of disease by almost 70%.