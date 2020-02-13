MEDFORD (CBS) – A SWAT team descended on a Medford church overnight searching for a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven. Despite the heavy police presence and lengthy search, no arrests were made.
Around 1:45 a.m., Cambridge Police notified officers in Medford they were running after a man in the area of College Ave. heading into Medford. The man allegedly tried to rob a cash register at 7-Eleven in Cambridge.
Cambridge Police had a brief struggle with the suspect in Somerville and he fled toward St. Clement Parish in Medford. When police opened the door to the church, they found wet footprints and believed the man was inside.
As a result, a SWAT team responded to the area to search the church “due to the location, possible connection, and the possibility of a firearm involved.”
After several hours, no suspect was located.
A robbery took place at PLS Check Cashing on the Medford-Somerville line several hours before the 7-Eleven robbery. Police are working to determine if the incidents are connected.