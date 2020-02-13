BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett’s number 5 in a ceremony during the 2020-21 season, the team announced Thursday night.
Garnett, one of the most dominant two-way players in NBA history, helped lead the Celtics to their 17th championship in his first season with the team.
“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,” said Garnett. “I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!”
Celtics Co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said Garnett “changed everything” from the moment he arrived in the summer of 2007. “His complete commitment to winning was a decisive factor in our 2008 championship,” Grousbeck said. “He will always be one of my very favorite Celtics.”
Garnett was an All-Star during five of the six seasons he played for the Celtics.
He will be the 24th member of the Celtics organization to have his number raised to the rafters. His teammate, Paul Pierce, had his number 34 retired in February 2018.