BOSTON (CBS) – One day before the second anniversary of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, the parents of one of the victims joined survivor David Hogg in Boston to announce a new gun safety initiative.
Hogg joined Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of Joaquin Oliver, who died during a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the event.
The gun safety advocates announced a new initiative that would allow businesses to display a symbol in support of universal background checks and other gun safety policies.
The new “Gun Safety-Certified” symbol displays the face of Joaquin Oliver, who was one of 17 students killed February 14, 2018 in Parkland.
“Starting today, I have the perfect answer for all of those business owners who ask me ‘How can I help?’” said Manuel Oliver, adding that gun violence is an issue “bigger than schools, bigger than Parkland and bigger than Florida.”
The event was held in cooperation with Stop Handgun Violence, a Massachusetts-based organization.