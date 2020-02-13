Comments
NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – Federal agents raided the Newburyport office of former celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Keith Ablow Thursday.
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration were seen taking items out of the Ablow Center on Water Street. DEA spokesman Tim Desmond would only say they were executing a court-authorized search warrant as “part of an ongoing investigation.”
Ablow is an author and has appeared on several television shows. His medical license was revoked last year after he was accused of inappropriate sexual activity with patients and illegally giving prescriptions to employees.
Ablow has denied the allegations. A civil malpractice lawsuit against him was settled in June 2019.