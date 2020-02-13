BROCKTON (CBS) — Two staff members at a Brockton elementary school are being honored as heroes after they saved a child from choking. The incident happened back in November at Gilmore Elementary School.

Tayla Santos and Jasanay “Jazzy” Manley say they were supervising second grade lunch when it happened. Santos said she heard the kids calling for her to help because a student was choking. She quickly jumped into action and started delivering the Heimlich maneuver.

When she didn’t seem to be making progress, she looked over at Manley who came and took over. She was able to dislodge the piece of mozzarella cheese from the student’s throat.

“I just saw that look in her face like ‘Something bad is going on,'” Manley said. “So as soon as I felt like it was serious I didn’t even really think. I was just like ‘What’s wrong, let’s assist, problem-solve.’ Did the Heimlich and it just came out. So a lot of crazy thoughts go through your head but the most important thing was saving him. Our job is to keep the kids safe. How are we gonna make sure he’s safe? How are we gonna make sure he goes home today? So you just put all that panic aside and just go into action.”

The student was taken to the nurse and sent home for the day.

“I’ve never been in a position where someone’s life was literally in my hands, so I remember spending probably like an hour or an hour and a half in one of the offices just crying because it was very scary,” Santos said.

The two women were recognized by the school committee Wednesday night for their heroic actions, but school principal Marybeth O’Brien said Manley and Santos should also be recognized for the way they care for the children every day.