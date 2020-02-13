Dustin Pedroia Will Not Be Joining Red Sox Spring Training Next WeekWhen Red Sox position players report to Fort Myers, Florida, one of the loudest voices in the locker room will not be with them.

Zdeno Chara Fined $5,000 For Cross-Checking Brendan GallagherPrior to a faceoff on Wednesday night, Zdeno Chara and Brendan Gallagher got into a shoving match. It resulted in matching penalties, but it's going to cost Chara a little bit more.

Astros Owner Jim Crane Magnificently Bungles 'Apology' For Sign-Stealing Upon Arrival At Spring TrainingOn the effort to properly apologize and explain their situation in the cheating scandal, the Houston Astros swung. And the Houston Astros missed. (If only they had someone standing off stage to tell them what to do.)

Andrew Benintendi On MLB Investigation: 2018 Red Sox 'Didn't Do Anything'While the Red Sox wait for MLB to conclude their investigation into whether the 2018 team used video equipment to steal signs, Boston players remain adamant that the squad did nothing wrong.

Danny Ainge Says Isaiah Thomas Is Not A Fit For Celtics Right NowWhen Isaiah Thomas was traded last week, and subsequently cut by the L.A. Clippers, some Celtics fans started to dream of an IT reunion in Boston. But Danny Ainge threw a bucket of cold water on those fantasies Thursday morning.