BOSTON (CBS) — While the Red Sox wait for MLB to conclude their investigation into whether the 2018 team used video equipment to steal signs, Boston players remain adamant that the squad did nothing wrong. Andrew Benintendi jumped on that trail Thursday down in Fort Myers, Florida.
Addressing the media for the first time this spring, Benintendi echoed the confidence of J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers, who have previously denied any wrongdoing.
“I just think we know what’s going on and we know we didn’t do anything,” Benintendi told reporters at the team’s spring training complex. “As far as what the report is going to say, whatever it says, it says. We’re just focused on this year and that’s all we can focus on.
“I think all of us are confident in what’s going to come out,” he added.
In the aftermath of the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal, The Athletic reported in January that Boston used its video replay room to illegally steal and decode opponents signs during the 2018 season. MLB launched an investigation into the 2018 team, and though commissioner Rob Manfred wanted it to be done before spring training, the AP is reporting it will not conclude this week.
While the Astros cheating scandal ended up costing manager Alex Cora his job in Boston, with the two sides reaching a “mutual agreement” on a split, reports have said the investigation into the 2108 Red Sox hasn’t turned up much and Boston’s punishment is expected to be light.