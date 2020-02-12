Comments
NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Police on Tuesday arrested a New York man who is accused of stealing Macy’s fragrances worth tens of thousands of dollars. Jamel Flemming, 46, allegedly stole from the department store at Nashua’s Pheasant Lane Mall.
“Flemming participated in the theft of various fragrances, valued at approximately $35,000 from the business,” police said in a statement.
It’s believed that the theft happened on Nov. 7, 2019.
He faces a charge of felony theft and could spent up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Fleming was due to be arraigned Wednesday at Hillsboro County Superior Court.