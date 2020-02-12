Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Deval Patrick’s presidential campaign appears to be nearing an end.
The former Massachusetts governor is expected to drop out of the race Wednesday, according to CBS News. The announcement will likely be made in an email to supporters, a source told the network.
Patrick’s campaign manager Abe Rakov told WBZ-TV Patrick “is evaluating and will make a decision about the future of the campaign” on Wednesday.
Patrick entered the crowded Democratic primary field in November and failed to gain much support.
He received a little more than 1,000 votes in Tuesday’s New Hampshire Primary.