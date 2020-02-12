BOSTON (CBS) – True winter weather has been very hard to come by this year in southern New England. Snow lovers haven’t had much to celebrate with the flakes being so few and far between. And when the snow does come, like Thursday, it is literally here for a few hours and then gone. If you blink (or sleep through it) you missed it.

So be warned, if you are craving some wintry weather, you are gonna have to get up pretty early Thursday, or perhaps stay up late tonight. By the time most of us wake up, it will be sleet and rain falling from the sky.

TIMING:

Precipitation arrives between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday. Starts as snow north and west of I-95 and north of the Mass Pike. Starts as rain along the immediate coastline from Boston southward, including most of southeastern Mass.

The snow will only last for a few hours in most places as milder air aloft forces a change to sleet. In far northern Mass. and southern New Hampshire, the snow may hang on just a tad bit longer, leading to slightly higher totals.

By the time of the Thursday AM commute (between 6-8 a.m.) snow will have ended in southern New England with just some lingering pockets of ice in the northern Worcester Hills, Berkshires and parts of southern New Hampshire.

Steady rain will come to an end by late Thursday morning, transitioning to rain showers by Thursday afternoon and tapering in the evening.

SNOW AND SLEET AMOUNTS:

A coating to an inch in areas near the Mass Pike and 5-10 miles on either side including Boston and Worcester.

1 to 3″ north and west of I-495 and Rt 2.

3 to 6″ in parts of the Berkshires, Green and Whites and as far south as Manchester, N.H.

So, in the end, another minor snow event, with the primary impact during Thursday morning’s commute. Whatever does remain on the ground after Thursday’s rain will stick around for a few days.

Much colder air pours in behind the system Thursday night and Friday (again eerily familiar to what occurred last week).

Highs on Friday (Valentine’s Day) and Saturday will be in the 20s to near 30 and one of the coldest mornings of the season is likely on Saturday with lows in the single digits.