FREETOWN (CBS) – A Freetown woman is facing 13 counts of animal cruelty after investigators found three dead dogs and confiscated a total of 27 animals from her home.
Miranda Rosyski, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River District Court on March 3. The MSPCA took custody of 18 goats and nine dogs from Rosyski’s home on January 9.
“The allegations in this case are disturbing. We appreciate the efforts of the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department in contacting us and working with us to fully investigate this very serious matter,” said Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
The animals that survived were malnourished. They were placed in re-feeding programs. Two of the dogs are being treated for heartworm.
Six dogs have already been adopted into new homes. Three others remain at MSPCA.
The Nigerian Dwarf goats are recovering at the MSPCA Nevins Farm facility in Methuen. Three goats died shortly after arriving in Methuen.
Fifteen of the goats are up for adoption, including four that are pregnant.
“We are focusing our energies on restoring the health of the surviving animals; we believe they will make wonderful pets, and we hope adopters will visit us this week to meet them in person,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.