BOSTON (CBS) – Uber in Boston just got more animal friendly. The ride-hailing service announced Tuesday that it’s launching Uber Pet in the city.
For $6, riders can make sure they have an Uber driver who is willing to accommodate their pet. Previously, people taking a pet along for their ride may have had their trip canceled if the driver had allergies or another reason for not wanting animals in their car.
“Uber Pet makes it easy for riders to easily communicate their preference of bringing an animal onboard to drivers,” a spokeswoman said.
Only one pet is allowed per trip and Uber recommends they are leashed or in a crate. Riders could be charged a cleaning fee if their pet makes a mess or damages the car.
All Uber drivers are still required to allow service animals to ride at no extra cost.