This Wednesday, twenty previous Survivor champions will begin their battle for $2 million, the largest cash prize in reality show history, on the special two-hour 40th season premiere of Survivor: Winners At War. In the premiere episode, former champions battle it out in a classic Survivor challenge to ring in their first immunity win, while also navigating an all-new twist involving fire tokens.
The following are the 20 returning winners competing in Survivor: Winners At War:
- Adam Klein (28) Winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X” (2016)
- Amber Mariano (40) Winner of “All-Stars” (2004)
- Ben Driebergen (36) Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (2017)
- Danni Boatwright (43) Winner of “Guatemala” (2005)
- Denise Stapley (48) Winner of “Philippines” (2012)
- Ethan Zohn (45) Winner of “Africa” (2001)
- Jeremy Collins (41) Winner of “Second Chance” (2015)
- Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36) Winner of “One World” (2012)
- Michele Fitzgerald (29) Winner of “Kaôh Rōng” (2016)
- Natalie Anderson (33) Winner of “San Juan del Sur” (2014)
- Nick Wilson (28) Winner of “David vs. Goliath” (2018)
- Parvati Shallow (36) Winner of “Fans vs. Favorites” (2008)
- Rob Mariano (43) Winner of “Redemption Island” (2011)
- Sandra Diaz-Twine (44) Winner of “Pearl Islands” (2003) & “Heroes vs. Villains” (2010)
- Sarah Lacina (34) Winner of “Game Changers” (2017)
- Sophie Georgina Clarke (29) Winner of “South Pacific” (2011)
- Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (45) Winner of “Cagayan” (2014)
- Tyson Apostol (39) Winner of “Blood vs. Water” (2013)
- Wendell Holland (35) Winner of “Ghost Island” (2018)
- Yul Kwon (44) Winner of “Cook Islands” (2006)
The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series Survivor coincides with its 20-year anniversary this Wednesday, February 12th at 8:00PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.