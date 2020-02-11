



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox will have a new manager soon. The team is expected to name Ron Roenicke as their interim manager, as first reported by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe Tuesday afternoon.

That “interim” tag is interesting, in that it keeps the door open for a potential return of Alex Cora. Boston could be waiting on the conclusion of MLB’s investigation into the 2018 team, and whether or not the Red Sox used video equipment to steal signs during that season. If Cora is not suspended following that investigation, perhaps he could be back on the Boston bench sooner rather than later.

But for now, Roenicke is the man in charge for 2020, and he has some experience in that role. The 63-year-old served as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15, and overall, has 20 years of big league coaching experience. Roenicke owns a 342-331 record as a manager in MLB, guiding the Brewers to records better than .500 in three of his four full seasons at the helm in Milwaukee. He made the playoffs just once during that time, though, losing the NLCS in six games to the eventual world-champion Cardinals. He was fired in 2015, after a 7-18 start.

With 28 years of managing experience, Roenicke has been a part of two World Series wins, having been the bench coach in Boston in 2018 and the third base coach in Anaheim in 2002. Roenicke returned to Anaheim as the third-base coach in 2016 and 2017, prior to getting the Boston bench coach job for 2018, a role he’s served for the last two years.

Boston was in need of a new manager after parting ways with Cora on Jan. 14, after MLB’s investigation into the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal. Cora was not punished by MLB after their findings, which led to the firing of Astros manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow, but an investigation was opened into the 2018 Red Sox.

Cora was in Boston for just two seasons, leading the Red Sox to a franchise-best 108 wins and a World Series title in 2018. But Boston stumbled to an 84-78 record in 2019 and missed the postseason, and Cora and the Red Sox agree to mutually part ways after MLB’s investigation into the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Roenicke is now the fifth Boston manager since 2010.