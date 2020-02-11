MANCHESTER, NH (CBS/AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren addressed her New Hampshire supporters without waiting for results in the state’s first-in-the-nation primary.
The Massachusetts senator took the stage at her party near the airport in Manchester barely 20 minutes after polls closed in some areas Tuesday. She spoke for 15 minutes, then had attendees line up for her famous “selfie” line.
Warren said that both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg had “strong nights” and congratulated her “friend and colleague” Amy Klobuchar for how wrong political pundits are “when they count us out.”
She says Sanders and Buttigieg are “both great candidates.” She says, “I respect them both, but the fight between factions in our party has taken a sharp turn in recent weeks.”
Warren calls herself the best candidate to unite the Democratic Party, adding, “The fight we’re in, the fight to save our democracy, is an uphill battle, but our campaign is built for the long haul and we’re just getting started.”
With about 68% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Warren was in fourth place.
Leading up to the New Hampshire primary, Warren was in fifth in the latest WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll, within a fraction of a point of fourth place Joe Biden. Bernie Sanders led the poll, with Pete Buttigieg in second, and Amy Klobuchar in third.
