



MANCHESTER, NH (CBS/AP) – CBS News projects Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, narrowly defeating Pete Buttigieg. Addressing his supporters in Manchester, Sanders said, “This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

The Vermont senator promised to make public colleges and universities tuition free and to cancel all student debt. He vowed to end a “racist and broken criminal justice system” and pass comprehensive immigration reform.

“It is on to Nevada, it is on to South Carolina, it’s on to win the Democratic nomination and together I have no doubt that we will defeat President Trump,” Sanders said.

With 78% of precincts reporting, Sanders had about 3,000 more votes than Buttigieg.

Before Sanders took the stage, his supporters jeered Buttigieg with a chant, calling him “Wall Street Pete.” That’s a reference to some of Buttigieg’s wealthy patrons. Sanders’ campaign, in contrast, is almost entirely funded by grassroots contributors who give small amounts online.

After essentially tying in Iowa last week, the strong showings from Buttigieg and Sanders cemented their status at the top of the 2020 Democratic field. And an unexpectedly strong performance from Amy Klobuchar gave her a stronger path out of New Hampshire as the contest moves on to the gantlet of state-by-state primary contests that lie ahead.

The strength of Sanders and Buttigieg was matched in reverse by the struggle of former Vice President Joe Biden, who spent most of the last year as the Democrats’ national front-runner but fled New Hampshire hours before polls closed anticipating a bad finish. With final returns ahead, he was competing for fourth place with Elizabeth Warren, a disappointing turn for the senator from neighboring Massachusetts.

Neither Biden nor Warren was on track to receive any delegates.

Leading up to the New Hampshire primary, Sanders was in first place in the latest WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll. Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar rounded out the top three, with Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren in a tight race for fourth and fifth place.

President Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire’s Republican primary against minimal opposition.

