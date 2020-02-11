



BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Jones is a Super Bowl champion, due to make some big, big money as an unrestricted free agent before his 26th birthday. But before he cashes in with a new deal, he’s enjoying life as a world champ.

Part of that victory tour included a stop in New York to be a guest on Pardon My Take. And among the various topics covered in that interview was the defensive lineman revealing exactly how he got under the skin of two veteran quarterbacks this past season.

In early December, Jones was in a shouting match at Gillette Stadium with Tom Brady. Later in the month, he got Philip Rivers so riled up that he inspired Rivers to throw a little punch at the big man.

On Brady, Jones reveled in the fact that he became the rare player to really rankle the 42-year-old quarterback during his 20-year career.

“You gotta understand — I talk a lot of s— on the field. That was the first time I’ve ever seen Tom Brady get mad at a defensive lineman, when I talked s— to him,” Jones said.

Jones shared some of his best lines — lines that helped him get a reaction out of Brady on a play where Jones didn’t even get to the QB.

“That’s part of the game, man. I feel like especially quarterbacks … you know, quarterbacks and D-line, that’s two different types of class. So when you’re able to clash up, you talk your s—,” Jones explained. “You say how you feel to him. If he on the ground, you call him an old-ass mother f—–. Or, ‘Get your old ass up.’ [Or], ‘You need to f—— retire.’ So any time I’m able to say anything to a quarterback after I hit him – I don’t even have to hit you. I’ll just come to you and talk s—.”

Jones was asked if he used the you’re old/retire line on Brady.

“I mean, along those words. And Brady got up so f—— fast, that’s the quickest I’ve ever seen Brady move,” Jones said, while boasting that he became the rare player to get Brady to lose his cool.

As for Brady’s exact response?

“I’m going to leave that undisclosed,” Jones said. “Brady is a good guy. He cussed me out, but I loved it. But that’s the first time I’ve ever seen Brady cuss a D-lineman out. So obviously I was doing something right.”

Indeed, the list of people to get Brady to snap between the lines is short. (Not including referees, of course.) Anthony Smith in 2007 comes to mind, as does Terrell Suggs a number of times over the years. But in terms of Brady losing his cool at an opponent in December, it was a rather rare event.

Brady admitted at the time that he broke from his normal behavior by responding to Jones.

“I typically don’t try to make the D-linemen any more angry than they probably already are with me, because they’re the ones that get paid to hit me,” Brady said on WEEI the day after the game. “So I don’t give them any more incentive typically, but I couldn’t really resist at certain points.”

Despite the mini-brouhaha, and despite opening the book on how to get under Brady’s skin, Jones insisted it’s all just a part of the game and that there are no hard feelings.

“After the game, it’s nothing but love and respect,” Jones said. “But between those lines, we’re at war. And whatever I can do to get under your skin, whatever I can do to affect you. But just understand, it’s not just talking s—. I’m gonna hit you. You’re gonna feel me.”

Brady was definitely feeling Jones on this particular day.

On the respect front, Jones had similar feelings about Rivers. Just not on game day.

“He’s a good guy though, man. Definitely respect him over the four years we had to play that guy,” Jones said of the now-former Chargers quarterback. “He’s definitely a warrior, but any day we’re between those lines, he’s an old mother f——.”

