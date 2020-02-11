Comments
NEW LONDON, N.H. (CBS) – A beer truck rolled over in wintry conditions on a New Hampshire highway Tuesday morning. No one was hurt in the incident that happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 89 North in New London near exit 12A.
State Police said a Bellavance Beverage Company box truck was going too fast for the conditions, as there had been multiple crashes reported in the area. The truck lost control and hit a pickup truck before going off the road and overturning in the median.
Photos show that the truck spilled its contents of keg and boxes of beer that included Budweiser, Bud Light and Natural Light.
The cleanup forced the left lane of the highway to close for several hours. Police are still investigating the crash.