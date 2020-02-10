



BOSTON (CBS) — Playing basketball on a bad ankle is hard enough. Now imagine having to play on two bad ankles.

That is life for Jaylen Brown at the moment. And those two bum ankles may keep the Celtics swingman out of the last two games ahead of the NBA All-Star break.

Brown was questionable to play in Sunday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder with a sprained right ankle, but still went out and scored 17 points in 34 minutes. But in doing so, Brown hurt his left ankle, putting his status for Tuesday’s game in Houston and Thursday’s matchup against the L.A. Clippers in doubt.

“I rolled my left one trying to compensate for the right one. I don’t know what side to limp on right now,” Brown joked after Boston’s 112-111 win.

Brown said it’s been a frustrating few weeks as he’s dealt with the right ankle injury, though it really hasn’t hurt his play on the floor. Last week, for the second time this season, Brown earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

He would love to play out Boston’s stretch ahead of the break, especially with huge matchups against two of the best teams in the Western Conference, but Brown also doesn’t want to risk further damaging his ankle — either one of them, for that matter.

“We’ll figure out the best plan. I rolled my ankle three or four times in the last two weeks. I taped it, double-taped it, and just … I don’t know. It’s unfortunate,” he said. “We got two games left (before the break); we need two wins. So I’m going to try and [tough] it out, see how it feels.”

For the season, Brown is averaging 20.2 points on a career-high 49.4 percent shooting to go with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.