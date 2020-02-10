MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Supporters of President Donald Trump pitched tents and braved the snow nearly a full day before a “Keep America Great” rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be at the SNHU Arena Monday night on the eve of the New Hampshire primary.
WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni spoke with supporters in “Women For Trump” gear who made their way up from Massachusetts and were in line before 5 a.m.
“He’s the greatest,” Debra Smith from Rawley said.
Smith has been to Trump rallies before, but this is the first time she’s seen him as president. The rally comes a week after the Senate acquitted Trump on two articles of impeachment.
“We knew he’d be acquitted – best week ever!” Smith said. “We have to come and celebrate with him.”
The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano tweeted Monday morning that lines are already forming and that drivers can expect “significant” road closures and delays downtown.