



BOSTON (CBS) — A Dorchester man accused of trying to kidnap a woman over the weekend appeared in court Monday. A judge ordered Tony Santos, 31, be held on $7,500 cash bail.

If he posts bail he must stay away from the alleged victim, stay away from the location of the incident, and abide by a curfew.

According to prosecutors, the victim initially got into Santos’s car with another man after a night out at the Venue nightclub. Santos and the victim met through a mutual friend. At some point, the woman changed her mind and wanted to get out of the car.

“Mr. Santos said ‘I don’t care, you’re coming with me.’ The victim then tried to get out of the car and order an uber so she could get home safely, when she was able to get out of the car, Mr. Santos threw her into a brick wall,” prosecutors said.

After police arrived, Santos allegedly drove away, running four red lights as police pursued him with their lights on.

Prosecutors said the police cruiser’s sirens weren’t working while they pursued Santos’s car.

While Santos has no prior record, prosecutors asked for $10,000 bail.

Santos’s defense attorney asked for $1,000 bail with the same release conditions. He said Santos had no intent to kidnap the woman and denies any claims of violence.

“I’m confident that once all the facts come out that it will be clear that this was a misunderstanding and a complete different scenario than as alleged,” the defense attorney said. “His intent was to make sure she got home safely.”