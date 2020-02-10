Comments
STRATHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A Maine man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed at Timberland’s corporate headquarters in New Hampshire.
A 46-year-old woman died Sunday at Timberland headquarters on Domain Drive in Stratham.
Police arrested 20-year-old Robert Pavao of Berwick, Maine. Pavao is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the woman’s death “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
Pavao is expected to be arraigned Monday in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood.
The woman’s identification has not yet been released.