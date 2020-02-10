



BOSTON (CBS) — After a tumultuous offseason of uncertainty, the Boston Red Sox are eager to get things going at Spring Training. Pitchers and catchers don’t have to officially report until Tuesday, but a handful of players got an early jump at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

And, of course, Dan Roche was there too. The WBZ-TV sports reporter was in heaven on Monday morning, and shared all the sights and sounds of spring from down in Fort Myers.

Among the pitchers to get some work in on Monday was Nathan Eovaldi, who tossed just 67.2 innings for the Red Sox during an injury-plagued 2019 season. He’s looking to bounce back in a big way in 2020 after sporting a 5.99 ERA in 2019.

Red Sox relievers were also hard at work on Monday. The Red Sox still haven’t declared a closer, though Brandon Workman is the likely front-runner after he notched 16 saves last season and went 7-for-7 in his September save opportunities.

#RedSox relievers including Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes, Marcus Walden, Ryan Brasier and Heath Hembree – out throwing on Monday here in Spring Training. #WBZ @wbz pic.twitter.com/Gbkwavg5kI — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 10, 2020

Sandy Leon is no longer around to back up Christian Vazquez behind the plate, but newcomer Kevin Plawecki introduced himself to his new teammates on Monday.

#RedSox new catcher Kevin Plawecki in camp on Monday – playing catch with Christian Vazquez – #WBZ @WBZ pic.twitter.com/Wxt2fOGSE5 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 10, 2020

Several position players have reported early as well. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi (fresh off of signing a two-year deal over the weekend), third baseman Rafael Devers, second baseman Michael Chavis and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. already down in Fort Myers.

#RedSox P Nathan Eovaldi and 3B Rafael Devers here at Spring Training in Fort Myers. #WBZ @wbz pic.twitter.com/by7etfbpuE — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 10, 2020

And though we still don’t have an official word on who will be the next manager of the Boston Red Sox, bench coach Ron Roenicke is reportedly expected to land the gig as soon as MLB finishes up their investigation on the 2018 Red Sox. That could come within the next day or so.

Roenicke reported for duty in Fort Myers on Monday, though he wouldn’t say if he’d be getting a promotion when greeted by WBZ NewsRadio’s Jonny Miller:

The next #RedSox manager? – Ron Roenicke arrives at Spring Training camp here in Fort Myers and is greeted by the legendary Jonny Miller! #WBZ @wbz pic.twitter.com/GQkdKqDUeo — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 10, 2020

The waiting game continues on that front, but there is no doubt that baseball is indeed back.