MILFORD, NH (CBS) – Supporters lined up an hour ahead of Pete Buttigieg’s rally in Milford, New Hampshire, ready to see one of the youngest contenders for the democratic nomination for president.
“We are all Americans and Pete’s idea of belonging is for everybody,” said Beth Harper from Hollis, NH.
While Buttigieg is trailing Bernie Sanders in polls in New Hampshire ahead of the primary on Tuesday, his supporters are hopeful he will pull through after he won the Iowa caucus.
“You don’t have decades of establishment experience. You aren’t even from one of the biggest cities in the United States. To which I say that’s very much the point,” Buttigieg said.
The number one critique of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana has been his young age and lack of experience. But his supporters say they feel connected to him because he listens to them as people from a small town.
“And Pete is concrete solutions with numbers to back it up,” said Judith Klinghoffer of Wilton, NH. “Because when you are the mayor of a small town, hopes and dreams doesn’t get the snow cleared. It doesn’t fix anything.”
Buttigieg had another rally planned in Exeter later on Monday night.