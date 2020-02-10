CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Janet Jackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to Boston. The iconic performer will play the TD Garden on July 18.

Ticket prices range from $49.95 to $499.95. They go on sale to the public on Thursday at noon.

Jackson will be at Foxwoods in Connecticut for a concert on July 17.

The tour will feature a performance of “Rhythm Nation” and new music from an upcoming album.

