BOSTON (CBS) – Janet Jackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to Boston. The iconic performer will play the TD Garden on July 18.
Ticket prices range from $49.95 to $499.95. They go on sale to the public on Thursday at noon.
Jackson will be at Foxwoods in Connecticut for a concert on July 17.
The tour will feature a performance of “Rhythm Nation” and new music from an upcoming album.