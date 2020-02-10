Two Bad Ankles May Sideline Jaylen Brown Until After All-Star BreakPlaying basketball on a bad ankle is hard enough. Now imagine having to play on two bad ankles.

Five Celtics Make Preliminary Roster For Team USA In 2020 Summer OlympicsThe Boston Celtics are well-represented on the preliminary roster for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. All five of Boston's best players made the cut.

Is Sean Payton Wary Of Bill Belichick Making A Run At Taysom Hill For Patriots?Tom Brady's future? Undetermined. Drew Brees' future? Unknown. That situation may have both Sean Payton and Bill Belichick trying to predict the other's moves heading into free agency.

Red Sox Get To Work Early At Spring TrainingPitchers and catchers don't have to officially report until Tuesday, but a handful of Red Sox players got an early jump at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

Michael Irvin Adds To Tom Brady Free Agency Chaos With Cowboys Rumor, Swift CouchingNaturally, when the words "Cowboys" and "Brady" are mentioned in the same sentence, people are going to react by lighting their hair on fire and running down the street. When the sentence is uttered by a Cowboys Hall of Famer who's presumably plugged in with the organization, you can multiply that reaction by three.