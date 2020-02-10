Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — While concerns about the coronavirus continue to mount, attention has been taken off of the flu which has infected up to 30 million Americans and killed up to 30,000 so far this season.
Most cases to date have been due to an influenza B strain but in the past few weeks, influenza A infections have risen, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It is causing a second wave of infections that some say could last until late spring.
Experts say it is important to get vaccinated every year and it is never too late.