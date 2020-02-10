BOSTON (CBS) — It’s officially over for Philip Rivers and the Chargers.

After 16 years together — and through a move from San Diego to Los Angeles — the team announced Monday that it will officially move on from Rivers.

The move sends Rivers into the open market at age 38, and puts the Chargers firmly in the market for a new quarterback. Whether they attack that need in the draft (they own the sixth overall pick) or in free agency (Tom Brady will have his peepers peeled for contract offers come mid-March) has yet to be determined.

“As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run,” GM Tom Telesco said. “We agreed that making this decision well before free agency would allow everyone to put themselves in the best position for success in 2020.”

Rivers was taken with the fourth overall selection in 2004, getting traded from the Giants to the Chargers in exchange for Eli Manning. The Chargers moved on from Drew Brees in order to give the reins to Rivers in 2006, and the quarterback has started every single game — 224 straight in the regular season, plus 11 playoff games — since then.

Rivers is the Chargers’ franchise leader in passing yards, touchdowns, passer rating, and wins.

For every … minicamp

practice

game

throw

touchdown

win

dadgummit

memory #ThankYouPhilip pic.twitter.com/4z2yUiuqrA — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 10, 2020

“I’m not sure what the future holds, but my family and I look forward to seeing what God has planned for us next,” Rivers said, ending his statement with the saying he has worn on his hat for some time: “Nunc Coepi.”