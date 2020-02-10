BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are well-represented on the preliminary roster for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. All five of Boston’s best players made the cut.
Celtics Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart are all on the preliminary 44-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics, which was announced by USA Basketball on Monday morning. The entire list features essentially every star player in the NBA, including LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Stephen Curry.
It’s a pretty amazing list of talent that will battle for a spot on the 12-man roster, which will be selected and announced in June.
Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson — they're all on the @usabasketball 44-man preliminary roster for the Tokyo Olympics just officially announced … pic.twitter.com/Y6RzKfJer4
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2020
The Celtics have recently made up a chunk of Team USA, as Brown, Smart, Tatum and Walker were all on the Team USA roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.