BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum nearly averaged 30 points per game and helped lead the Celtics to a 4-0 record last week. Those numbers have earned him Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.
Tatum took home the award on Monday, after averaging 29.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Celtics last week. He was Boston’s leading scorer in three of the team’s four contests, including back-to-back 30-plus point evenings against the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.
Tatum’s 26 points in Oklahoma City on Sunday was second to only Kemba Walker’s 27 points in Boston’s 112-111 win. Tatum also chipped in with 11 rebounds against the Thunder for his seventh double-double of the season.
Overall, Tatum shot 50 percent from the floor and 54 percent from three-point range last week. He hit a career-high seven three-pointers off 12 attempts in Boston’s 112-107 win over the Hawks on Friday.
Tatum brings home the first weekly award of his career one week after teammate Jaylen Brown claimed the honor for the second time this season. Tatum is averaging career-highs in points (22.2), rebounds (6.9), assists (2.9), and steals (1.3) this season, and this weekend, will play in the first All-Star game of his career.