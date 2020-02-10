Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Symphony Orchestra is holding some free concerts after being forced to cancel its Asia tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A complimentary show called “Concert For Our City” will be held at Symphony Hall on Feb. 16. All of the tickets have already been claimed.
The BSO also plans to hold shows at schools, homeless shelters and hospitals that won’t be open to the public.
The outbreak and subsequent travel concerns caused the BSO to cancel scheduled performances in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong and Shanghai in February.