DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Bernie Sanders polling numbers have remained solid of the last week, and he is still presumed to be the front-runner headed into Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, according to a WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll.
The Vermont senator spent the day reminding voters that he wants to represent the middle class and doubled down on his grassroots campaign.
“My friend Mr. Buttigieg and my friend Joe Biden, they have dozens and dozens of billionaires contributing to their campaign,” he said to a loud crowd gathered behind his Hudson, N.H. field office.
“So don’t tell me that contributions from billionaires don’t matter, they shape the legislative agenda of what goes on in Washington,” Sanders said.
He stressed his campaign is funded by ordinary, middle-class people.
The issue is something Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have gone back and forth on. Buttigieg appears to be Sanders’s closest competitor.
A long line up people headed to see Sanders, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a concert by the Strokes in the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire Monday night.