BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police arrested a Dorchester man early Sunday after a woman said the man tried to kidnap her. Officers responded to Winchester Street around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a woman screaming.
According to police, the woman had just been celebrating a birthday party at a local night club. Thirty-one-year-old Tony Santos, who knows a friend of the victim, offered to give the victim a ride home. While the woman was in the backseat, she told Santos she wanted to get out but as she went to, he grabbed her and said she would be leaving with him.
“The victim again stated she wanted to leave and that she was going to order a rideshare to bring her home and when she attempted to exit, the suspect responded by grabbing the victim and pushing her up against a brick wall,” police said.
The woman told police she heard Santos tell a nearby man that he was going to grab her again, police said. That man disagreed and ran off.
While responding officers spoke with the victim, a man, later identified as Santos, attempted to run to a car and drive away. After ignoring orders to stop, he led police on a chase to a parking lot on Warrenton Street.
Santos is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of attempting to commit a crime (kidnapping), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and speeding.