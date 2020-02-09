Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – An MBTA worker who died after she was pinned under a bus at the Quincy Center T station has been identified as a Brockton woman.
On Sunday, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office identified Sanyi Harris, 45, as the woman who died in the incident. Foul play is not suspected and Harris’ death remains under investigation.
Harris became pinned under the bus around noon Saturday in the Quincy Center parking lot. First responders freed Harris, but she did not survive.
The exact circumstances surrounding Harris’ death have not been released. It appeared the bus rolled backwards, coming to a halt after hitting a parked car.