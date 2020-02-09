



BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been a strange week for Mookie Betts, David Price and the Red Sox as a blockbuster trade was agreed upon, then taken off the table. So where do things stand?

According to MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman on Sunday, there has been “progress” in trade talks surrounding Betts.

This comes after the Red Sox agreed to trade Betts and Price to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins right-hander Brusdar Graterol.

But Boston expressed concerns over Graterol’s medicals. The team reportedly projected him as a starter, but upon seeing his records, they worried he would be a reliever instead. Talks reopened between the three teams, but got nowhere.

As of Saturday, the Twins were reportedly stepping away from the trade. But a day later, things appear to be in motion again according to Heyman and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

In current talks, #MNTwins are working hard to satisfy #Dodgers and the Dodgers are working hard to satisfy #RedSox, sources say. Two separate deals are possible (for example, Graterol-plus for Maeda and Verdugo and others for Betts/Price). But all three teams involved in talks. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2020

On Friday, Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement the sides should reach a resolution.

“The proposed trades between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins, and Angels need to be resolved without further delay. The events of this last week have unfairly put several Players’ lives in a state of limbo,” Clark said. “The unethical leaking of medical information as well as the perversion of the salary arbitration process serve as continued reminders that too often Players are treated as commodities by those running the game.”

The Red Sox report to Spring Training this week.