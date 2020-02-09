Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) — A Brockton man died after he was shot in front of his house, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Sunday. He was identified as 22-year-old Ailson Barbosa.
Police responded to Belmont Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. A man was found near the stairwell of a home with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hosptial where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No word yet on any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Detectives at 508-894-2600.