



LEOMINSTER (CBS) — A woman hit by a police cruiser during a police car chase is recovering in the hospital, but her family says it has been a struggle. Her friends and family still want answers as to how the crash happened.

Julie Oetinger is the lifelong best friend of 29-year-old Sarah Stevens, of Townsend, who is in the ICU at UMass Memorial Medical Center after being hit by a State Police car when a trooper was responding to a call last month on Route 12 in Leominster.

“From my understanding, she was pulling out of Wendy’s and that’s when she got hit,” Oetinger said.

Stevens suffered multiple broken bones and has undergone several surgeries.

“It’s a truly a miracle she is still here and made so much progress already,” Oetinger said. “No one you love you want to go through that. It’s been very difficult.”

State Police say the trooper’s lights and sirens were on at the time. The man accused of leading State Police on a chase when the trooper crashed into Stevens faces multiple charges.

“We don’t really know too much about what really happened at this point,” Oetinger said. “It’s just so hard seeing someone so full of life go through such a tragedy.”

The Stevens family said they want answers as to what as to what caused the crash, but right now their primary concern is their family member’s recovery. They said she is starting to be able to speak.

Stevens is an emergency nurse herself at Lowell General Hospital. She has a long road to recovery, but her family is thankful for all the support they’ve received. They set up a Go Fund Me to help raise money.

“All I can say is that Sarah is strong and determined,” Oetinger said. “She’s going to do whatever she can to get better.”