SHREWSBURY (CBS) — A serious crash in Shrewsbury left multiple people injured early Saturday. The scene shut down part of Route 9 at Lake Street around 12:15 a.m.
One person was ejected from a car and two people were trapped, the Shrewsbury Fire Department said. Everyone was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center.
Two sedans appeared to be involved. One car had heavy frontend damage. The other had back-end damage and was smashed into the guardrail.
Westboro Police also responded to assist with crash reconstruction.
No word yet on the current conditions of the victims. It is unclear what caused the crash.