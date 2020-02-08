Comments
RYE, N.H. (CBS) — The SSC Marine Mammal Rescue said they took a seal to their rehabilitation center Saturday after the animal was seen crawling on the road near Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire again. The same seal has been stranded four days in a row.
On Friday, police said the seal had been moved to safety but warned drivers to be on alert as they passed through the area.
The Rescue is now asking for donations to help fund their care for the seal.
The seal has lost two pounds since Thursday. He is tired, dehydrated, and has an injured left eye. “We administered fluids to him and discussed next steps,” said the Rescue.