CANDIA, N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office is reminding residents of the dangers of carbon monoxide exposure with the use of generators after an “untimely” death in Candia may have been caused by an enclosed generator.
The fire marshal’s office said Candia police and firefighters responded to a home early Saturday morning after a neighbor reported finding the resident dead in a detached garage.
Firefighters said they found increased levels of carbon monoxide in the enclosed garage, along with a generator that appeared to have been operating near the deceased. There were power outages in the neighborhood the night prior.
The death appears to be accidental, according the fire marshal’s office, though an autopsy is scheduled for Monday and the incident is still being investigated.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas known to be a silent killer. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include a dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision or loss of consciousness. If you experience any of these symptoms, get to fresh air and call 911 immediately
The fire marshal is reminding residents of the importance of having working carbon monoxide alarms in their home. Anytime a generator is used, regardless of where, it is important to make sure that the area is well ventilated. Ideally, the generator should be located outside, at least 10 feet away from any door or window, with the exhaust air expelled in the opposite direction as the nearest room.