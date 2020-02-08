Comments
SAUGUS (CBS) — The Essex District Attorney’s Office has identified the two men involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Saugus.
Frank Trombetta, 63, of Everett, was shot at the Cliftondale Square Mobil Friday. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he was pronounced dead.
William McFeely also a 63-year-old Everett resident, allegedly killed Trombetta and was later found dead in his car at Woodlawn Cemetery in an apparent suicide, according to the D.A.
The men were brothers-in-law and there is no threat to the public.