



MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — As the New Hampshire primary continues to heat up after last night’s debate, it’s no surprise that many of the candidates are making a final push for votes in the granite state.

“In a divided time in our country, I also don’t think we can take the risk of excluding anybody from this effort,” said former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at his rally. “Of saying ‘If you’re not either for a revolution or the status quo then you don’t fit.’ I think we’re gonna defeat this president by inviting everybody to be at our side.”

At his rally, the other New Hampshire front-runner, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, sarcastically responded to those who consider his health care plan to be too far left.

“If Canada can have universal health care for decades, maybe, just maybe, the United States can join every other major country on Earth. Oh what a radical idea. We can’t do that!” he said.

WBZ-TV’s latest poll indicates that former Vice President Joe Biden has been losing ground in New Hampshire. But if that’s true, he’s likely looking to rebound in Nevada and South Carolina.

In an interview with WBZ-TV, Biden said he will respond more aggressively to attacks from Buttigieg.

“I’ve been reluctant until recently because the attacks keep coming, but I have to respond,” he said. “I’m not comfortable doing that. It’s not my style. But the fact is that he is a good guy, I admire him, but he’s the mayor of a town smaller than Manchester.”

As for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, she seems to be embracing the underdog role.

“There’s still a lot of folks out there who are really starting to get worried, worried that this fight against Donald Trump might not be winnable,” she said. “The way I look at this, I’ve been winning unwinnable fights pretty much all my life.”