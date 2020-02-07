RYE, N.H. (CBS) – A seal is back safe in the water after crawling ashore from Rye Harbor and going into the road. Police had urged drivers to be on alert as they passed through the area
“This little guy is on the side of the road on Ocean Blvd, near Rye Harbor,” Rye police said Friday morning. “We have our animal control officer in the area, keeping an eye on his movement, and we are setting up some cones to alert drivers.”
The seal has been removed from the area by Marine Mammal Rescue. This was a collaborative effort between our agencies with a happy outcome. These moments are a demonstration of our mission.Not only do we work together for our residents and visitors, but also our animal visitors. pic.twitter.com/3qnwi5X5Q1
Shortly before noon, police said Marine Mammal Rescue was able to remove the seal from the area.
“Not only do we work together for our residents and visitors, but also our animal visitors,” police said.