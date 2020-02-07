



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox finally have a manager. Well, almost.

The team plans to name current bench coach Ron Roenicke as the next manager of the Red Sox. However, the team is waiting until MLB concludes its investigation into sign stealing during the 2018 season before making that move official, WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche has confirmed.

The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham was first to report the news.

Officially, the Red Sox told WBZ that the managerial search is “not yet completed.”

Earlier Friday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that either Roenicke or third base coach Carlos Febles would be elevated to manager for the 2020 season. It was reported earlier this week that both Roenicke and Febles interviewed for the position, but Abraham’s report indicates that Roenicke won the job.

Roenicke, 63, has big league managing experience, having served as the Brewers’ manager from 2011-15. He has 20 years of big league coaching experience overall. He served as Cora’s bench coach for the past two years.

Roenicke owns a 342-331 record as a manager in MLB, guiding the Brewers to records better than .500 in three of his four full seasons at the helm in Milwaukee. He made the playoffs just once during that time, though, losing the NLCS in six games to the eventual world-champion Cardinals. He was fired in 2015, after a 7-18 start.

Roenicke has been a part of two World Series wins, having been the bench coach in Boston in 2018 and the third base coach in Anaheim in 2002. Roenicke returned to Anaheim as the third-base coach in 2016 and 2017, prior to getting the Boston bench coach job for 2018.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that he anticipates having the Boston investigation wrapped up before camps open next week.

If Manfred’s finding are reported over the weekend, a Red Sox press conference can be expected Monday or Tuesday in Fort Myers.