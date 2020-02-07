BOSTON (CBS) — Early indications on MLB’s investigation into sign stealing accusations against the Red Sox from the 2018 season are that the incident is not being considered as egregious as the sign-stealing operation utilized by the Astros in 2017.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Friday that the punishment issued to the Red Sox — who have already parted ways with now-former manager Alex Cora, who was involved with both the Astros and the Red Sox — is expected to be light. Nightengale said that MLB has not found much evidence of cheating.
“Two high-ranking officials involved in the investigation told USA TODAY Sports they believe that the Red Sox will receive no more than a light punishment, with little evidence of cheating,” Nightengale reported.
The report is in line with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche report from mid-January, which said MLB’s investigation was “not turning up a lot.”
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that he hopes to have the investigation completed by next week.
In the meantime, the Red Sox are waiting for Manfred’s final ruling before announcing Ron Roenicke as their next manager. Roenicke was the bench coach for the Red Sox in 2018, so the team is waiting to see if he ends up being implicated in the investigation.
Based on the reports, though, it seems as though the Red Sox have already paid their biggest price for the sign-stealing operation with their loss of Cora.